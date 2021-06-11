Left Menu

MP Cong protests against fuel price rise, attacks Modi govt

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-06-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 16:53 IST
The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Friday protested against the rise in fuel prices and asked the Narendra Modi government to find a solution to the issue and save people from the distress of galloping inflation.

In a protest at a petrol pump in New Market here led by Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, party workers held placards denouncing the Centre and highlighting the excessive taxation on fuel.

Petrol prices have jumped from Rs 91 per litre in January to Rs 104 now, which in turn has fueled inflation, and our party wants the Centre to bring the situation in control immediately, said MP Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta.

He added that his party carried out the protest while adhering to COVID-19 norms.

Nakul Sharma, the secretary of Bhopal Petrol Pumps Dealers Association said petrol was retailing at 104.07 per litre while diesel was being sold at Rs 95.41 here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

