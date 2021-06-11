Left Menu

Ex-BJP vice president Mukul Roy, son join TMC in Mamata's presence

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice president Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata on Friday in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 11-06-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 17:17 IST
Ex-BJP vice president Mukul Roy, son join TMC in Mamata's presence
Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday in Kolkata (ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice president Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata on Friday in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This comes a month after the TMC secured a landslide victory in the West Bengal assembly elections.

There were reports floating around for some time that Mukul Roay would rejoin the TMC. The event was preceded by a meeting between him and the top brass of TMC, including Mamata and TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee at the Trinamool Congress Bhavan in Kolkata.

TMC top brass including Abhishek Banerjee was present at the meeting. Roy had contested the Assembly election from Krishnangar Uttar constituency and defeated TMC candidate actor Koushani Mukherjee.

Mukul Roy, a founding member of the TMC, had changed camps and joined BJP in November 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021