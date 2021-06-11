UK PM Johnson expresses support for Tokyo Olympics
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday expressed support for the Tokyo Olympics at a meeting with Japan's Yoshihide Suga and welcomed efforts to ensure the Games can take place safely, his Downing Street office said.
"The prime minister expressed his support for the Tokyo Olympics, and welcomed Japanese efforts to ensure the Games can take place safely," A Downing Street spokesperson said.
