UK PM Johnson expresses support for Tokyo Olympics

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday expressed support for the Tokyo Olympics at a meeting with Japan's Yoshihide Suga and welcomed efforts to ensure the Games can take place safely, his Downing Street office said.

