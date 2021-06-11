Centre 'abusing' some state govts instead of supporting them, alleges Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday accused the Centre of abusing few state governments instead of supporting them and claimed the BJP has become ''Bharatiya Jhagda Party''.

''The Centre does not have any other job apart from abusing some state governments. The entire central government and BJP are targeting chief ministers of three-four states. Sometimes, they abuse the West Bengal CM, sometimes Delhi CM and sometimes they fight with Jharkhand CM,'' he alleged during an online briefing.

Referring to recent instances where the Supreme Court intervened in matter related to board exams and oxygen shortage, he claimed that the Centre only works after the apex court raps it.

''They said oxygen supply was not done properly by the states but everyone knows who was responsible for the mess. It was after the Supreme Court intervened that the situation was brought under control. Students wanted board exams to be cancelled but after the Supreme Court came in the picture, the government said they are cancelling the exams. ''States kept asking for vaccines but the government did not hear them. It was after the apex court intervened that the Centre said they will provide free vaccines to states,'' he said.

Sisodia said the people are ''fed up'' of such a government which only abuses state governments.

''People elected Bharatiya Janata Party and not Bharatiya Jhagda Party. Please don't become Bharatiya Jhagda Party. They should work with state governments. Instead of interfering in their work. They should support the state governments in their initiative of nation building,'' he stressed. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why the doorstep ration delivery scheme by his government was stalled by the Centre. He appealed to him to allow its implementation in the national interest.

''If pizza, burgers, smartphones and clothes can be delivered at home, then why can't ration be delivered at their doorstep,'' Kejriwal asked.

Referring to Kejriwal's comments, Sisodia said, ''If in the 21st century, a CM, who is an IIT alumnus, is thinking about doorstep delivery of ration, why don't you talk about it? Why can't ration be home delivered?'' Earlier in the day, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had alleged that the Kejriwal government is under the control of ''ration mafia'' and claimed that its proposal of home delivery of subsidised grains is merely a show to promote a ''scam''.

