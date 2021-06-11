Goa Cong protests against fuel price rise

The Congress on Friday held protests in Goa against the Centre for hike in fuel prices which it claimed had made life ''miserable'' for people as it had brought about massive inflation.

While Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar held a protest in St Cruz with a bullock cart, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Digambar Kamat led a stir near a petrol pump in Margao, party functionaries said.

Kamat said the price of petrol had touched Rs 100 per litre, creating a crisis for people already hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant economic slowdown.

Chodankar said the Narendra Modi government must bring down fuel prices as quickly as possible, adding that people would teach the BJP a lesson in the 2022 Goa polls for failure to cub inflation as well as mismanagement of the COVID-19 outbreak.

