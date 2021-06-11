Tamil Nadu Congress holds protest against fuel price hike

Chennai, June 11 (PTI): The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee cadres and leaders staged protest in front of petrol pumps across the State against the hike in fuel prices and demanded its rollback.

TNCC president K S Alagiri led the protest here and condemned the BJP-led Centre over the increasing fuel prices.

While people grappled with tough times in the wake of the present second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, rise in fuel prices is set to have a cascading effect leading to an increase in prices of essential commodities too, he said and demanded its rollback.

Assailing what he termed as the highest taxation on fuel -- about 58 per cent on petrol and 52 per cent on diesel, Alagiri said such taxes severely affected the people.

A TNCC release here said protests were held in front of over 3,000 fuel outlets out of the about 4,800 petrol pumps in the State, and party units in all the 75 party districts involved themselves in the agitation by sticking to COVID-19 guidelines like physical distancing.

Party office-bearers, MLAs, and MPs were among those who participated in the State-wide protests, TNCC media wing chief A Gopanna said.

