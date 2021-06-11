UK's Duchess of Cambridge 'can't wait to meet' new niece Lilibet
Reuters | London | Updated: 11-06-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 18:10 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's Duchess of Cambridge Kate said on Friday she could not wait to meet her new niece Lilibet, the daughter of her brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.
"I wish her all the very best, I can't wait to meet her because we haven't yet met her yet so hopefully that will be soon," Kate told reporters during a visit to a school with U.S. First Lady Jill Biden during the G7 Summit.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Justice Department starts probe on Archegos collapse - Bloomberg News
U.S. charges former Bolivian officials, Americans in alleged bribery scheme
California transit worker kills 8, extending U.S. epidemic of mass shootings
Chinese embassy in U.S. says politicising COVID-19 origins hampers investigations
FOREX-Dollar firms as traders brace for U.S. inflation gauge