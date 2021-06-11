World News Roundup: With military victory elusive, W.African nations quietly back talks with Islamists; Failed: UK's ex-PM Brown says G7 COVID vaccine plan offers no solution and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

With military victory elusive, W.African nations quietly back talks with Islamists

Two years after local emir Djibril Diallo fled his home in northern Burkina Faso following death threats from Islamist militants, he received an unexpected request: to return and take part in peace talks with the same people who wanted him dead. Adama Ouedraogo, deputy mayor of Diallo's hometown of Thiou, called him in January to help negotiate an end to years of attacks by jihadists against local militias and civilians that forced thousands of people to flee the area.

Failed: UK's ex-PM Brown says G7 COVID vaccine plan offers no solution

The Group of Seven has failed its first test, British former prime minister Gordon Brown said on Friday, describing pledges to offer poorer countries excess COVID-19 vaccine doses as more akin to "passing round the begging bowl" than a real solution. After U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to donate 500 million shots and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at least 100 million as part of a G7 aim to offer 1 billion doses, Brown told Reuters the rich nations needed to build "a comprehensive plan to vaccinate the world" rather than make piecemeal offers.

Exclusive-UK's Raab: Some countries are using vaccines as a geopolitcal tool

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Friday there was no doubt some countries were using vaccines as a diplomatic tool to secure influence but Britain did not support so-called vaccine diplomacy. Raab was speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of a G7 summit in Cornwall, southwestern England, that was likely to be dominated by the West's attempts to reassert its influence as the world looks to rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Algerian rulers aim for return to established order with election

Algeria's president and the generals backing him hope Saturday's parliamentary election will mark an end to two years of upheaval, but in the capital's steep, winding streets few people seemed enthused. While thousands of candidates rallied supporters at official campaign events for an election that moderate Islamist parties hope to win, the low turnout in recent national votes has underscored public scepticism for the process.

UK PM Johnson offers Tokyo Olympics some big power support

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday gave the Tokyo Olympics a show of public support at a meeting with Japan's Yoshihide Suga and welcomed efforts to ensure the Games can take place safely. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which were postponed last year due to the global spread of the coronavirus, is scheduled to start on July 23.

Exclusive: China's attacks on 'foreign forces' threaten Hong Kong's global standing - top U.S. envoy

The top U.S. diplomat in Hong Kong said the imposition of a new national security law had created an "atmosphere of coercion" that threatens both the city's freedoms and its standing as an international business hub. In unusually strident remarks to Reuters this week, U.S. Consul-General Hanscom Smith called it "appalling" that Beijing's influence had "vilified" routine diplomatic activities such as meeting local activists, part of a government crackdown on foreign forces that was "casting a pall over the city".

From blimps to Pikachus, protesters gather to demand G7 action

From blimps of U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to activists dressed in Pikachu costumes, hundreds of protesters have targeted the G7 summit in southwest England to demand action on the climate, poverty and COVID-19. As leaders of some of the world's richest nations gather in picturesque Cornwall, so have dozens of campaign groups that want to court publicity for their causes and send a message to the Western political elite.

Erdogan's summit with Biden clouded by bitter disputes

No stranger to rocky relations with Washington, President Tayyip Erdogan holds his first meeting with President Joe Biden next week overshadowed by bitter disputes and by the new U.S. president's cool tone towards Turkey. Erdogan had to wait three months after Biden's inauguration for their first contact, an awkward phone call in April when Biden said he was recognizing the 1915 massacres of Armenians in what is now Turkey as a genocide - infuriating Ankara.

America may be 'back' at G7, but allies' doubts about U.S. democracy linger

In 2017 the president of the United States shocked Washington's Western allies during his first European trip, scolding them for failing to pay their "fair share" on defense, physically shoving aside one prime minister, and white-knuckling another leader in a public handshake. After four tumultuous years for the transatlantic relationship under Donald Trump, his Democratic successor Joe Biden's words of friendship and promise that "America is back" as he meets Western allies this week and next is a welcome relief.

Indian medical workers scale mountains to bring vaccines to remote corners

As India rushes to vaccinate its people against the coronavirus, medical workers often have to trek to perilous heights and across treacherous terrain to reach those in remote areas. In the northern region of Lidderwat, more than 100 km (60 miles) from the capital of India-administered Kashmir, medical teams have had to trek more than six hours on foot and ponies to reach nomadic and shepherd tribes in the mountains.

