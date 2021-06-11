T gana: Congress protests against fuel price hike

Hyderabad, June 11 (PTI): Congress in Telangana held protests on Friday against the rise in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas and demanded that the Centre and State governments take steps to ease the burden on the common man.

State Congress president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who led the protest at a petrol pump near the State Secretariat here, alleged that heavy taxes levied by the NDA government at the Centre and the TRS government in Telangana are responsible for the steep rise in petrol and diesel prices.

The poor and middle-classes are in distress due to the apathy of the Central and State governments, he alleged.

Saying that the price of petrol has crossed Rs 100 per litre at several places in the country, he claimed that the price of petrol rose by Rs 25 in just one year.

The Modi government has got the dubious distinction of raising the prices of petrol and diesel for 43 times in one year. The TRS government at the State-level has also put a burden on the people by raising the VAT, he said.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M Bhatti Vikramarka participated in the protest at Khammam, while party leaders and workers held demonstrations at various other places in the State.

