Left Menu

EU leaders discussed China and vaccination goal for poorer countries - France

They will take up the issue with U.S. President Joe Biden during the summit, it added. President Emmanuel Macron of France, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi as well as the heads of the EU Commission and Council also agreed to step up efforts to share vaccines with the developing world.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 18:59 IST
EU leaders discussed China and vaccination goal for poorer countries - France

European Union leaders agreed that China was a systemic rival, a partner on global issues and a competitor at a coordination meeting ahead of a Group of Seven summit in Britain, the French presidency said on Friday. They will take up the issue with U.S. President Joe Biden during the summit, it added.

President Emmanuel Macron of France, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi as well as the heads of the EU Commission and Council also agreed to step up efforts to share vaccines with the developing world. They agreed on a goal towards a goal of 60% vaccination in the developing "south", especially Africa, by March 2022, Macron's office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021