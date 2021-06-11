Bad days have come for UP CM as he's wandering door-to-door to retain post: Akhilesh

In an apparent reference to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's New Delhi visit, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that bad days have come for the chief minister as he has to ''wander door-to-door to retain his post''. ''Such bad days have come for the head of the largest state that he has to wander from door-to-door in Delhi to retain his post,'' Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi. Earlier in the day, Adityanath had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. Later, he also met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda.

On Thursday, the chief minister had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Advertisement

Adityanath's visit comes close on the heels of the party holding a series of review meetings in Lucknow, which had fuelled speculation of a ministerial reshuffle in the state. Meanwhile, the SP chief on Friday also claimed that there is no hope left for the people in the state as the BJP government is engaged in 'bandar baant', a Hindi word which suggests that the ruling party only looks after its own people.

'Bandar baant' refers to a story in which a monkey grabs an entire 'roti' on the pretext of dividing it between two cats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)