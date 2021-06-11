Left Menu

Bad days have come for UP CM as he's wandering door-to-door to retain post: Akhilesh

In an apparent reference to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths New Delhi visit, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that bad days have come for the chief minister as he has to wander door-to-door to retain his post.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-06-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 19:24 IST
Bad days have come for UP CM as he's wandering door-to-door to retain post: Akhilesh
  • Country:
  • India

In an apparent reference to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's New Delhi visit, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that bad days have come for the chief minister as he has to ''wander door-to-door to retain his post''. ''Such bad days have come for the head of the largest state that he has to wander from door-to-door in Delhi to retain his post,'' Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi. Earlier in the day, Adityanath had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. Later, he also met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda.

On Thursday, the chief minister had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Adityanath's visit comes close on the heels of the party holding a series of review meetings in Lucknow, which had fuelled speculation of a ministerial reshuffle in the state. Meanwhile, the SP chief on Friday also claimed that there is no hope left for the people in the state as the BJP government is engaged in 'bandar baant', a Hindi word which suggests that the ruling party only looks after its own people.

'Bandar baant' refers to a story in which a monkey grabs an entire 'roti' on the pretext of dividing it between two cats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021