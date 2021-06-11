Member of German G7 team in precautionary quarantine

The German government says a member of the country's advance team to the G-7 summit has gone into precautionary quarantine after a coronavirus case was reported in their hotel in the Cornish town of St. Ives.

The government said in a statement Friday that the incident would have no impact on German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her delegation's trip to the summit in Carbis Bay.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)