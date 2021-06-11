P Mamata Banerjee to marry A M Socialism on Jun13, invite creates a buzz in TN

A wedding invitation of a couple from Tamil Nadu has created quite a stir with the bride and groom named P Mamata Banerjee and A M Socialism, leaving many people wondering about its authenticity.

The invitation, which was published in Tamil newspaper 'Jan Shakti', the mouthpiece of CPI on Monday, has since gone viral.

The invite also mentions the names of the groom's elder siblings-- A M Communism and A M Leninism.

CPI sources said Socialism is the son of party's Salem secretary A Mohan alias Stalin Mohan and the bride is the grand daughter of a Congress man, who named her after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after being inspired by her actions and style of functioning.

Mohan, who is also councillor of Panamarathupatti town, said he wanted his future generations to carry forward the ideology of Communism.

He said his grandson is named Marxism.

''If a girl is born in the family, I will name her Cubaism,'' he said.

On naming his first son Communism, he said that was due to the propaganda that Communism would not prosper after the fall of the Soviet Union.

''I decided to name him communism as I felt that communism will exist till the world and human race exist,'' he said, adding that many people had named their offspring Romania, Vietnam and Russia in the region.

Accordingly he named his second son Leninism and third one Socialism who is getting married to P Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, Mohan said.

On publishing the invitation in the party mouthpiece, he said the family was not able to invite relatives and other people due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

