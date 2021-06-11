Left Menu

Gehlot condemns Centre for rising fuel prices, failure to check inflation

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government for the rise fuel prices, saying the common man was not just troubled by the pandemic and but also inflation.The price of petrol and diesel is increasing continuously despite the decrease in the price of crude oil in the international market. The common man is fed up with the trap of inflation woven by the Modi government, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-06-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 19:37 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government for the rise fuel prices, saying the common man was not just troubled by the pandemic and but also inflation.

"The price of petrol and diesel is increasing continuously despite the decrease in the price of crude oil in the international market. In many states, the price of petrol has exceeded Rs 100 per litre," he tweeted. "On one hand, the common man is troubled by Covid and low income and on the other hand, Modi government is causing trouble with inflation," he said in another tweet.

Gehlot alleged that there was a reduction in the excise duty, on petrol and diesel, which is shared with the states and increase in the rest.

"One-third of the central government's income is coming from taxes on petrol and diesel," he said.

He further said the central government was supposed to give relief to the common man by reducing tax on petrol and diesel but it levied a new cess in the budget this year.

"This has increased the transportation charges, due to which inflation is going up. The common man is fed up with the trap of inflation woven by the Modi government," he said.

