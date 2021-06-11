Left Menu

PM Modi meets Shah, Nadda amid Cabinet reshuffle buzz

Sources, however, added that Modi has been meeting Union ministers in different batches of late, and Nadda has also been present there.The deliberations among the top BJP leaders at the prime ministers residence came a day after Shah also met party allies from Uttar Pradesh, including Apna Dals Anupriya Patel who was a minister in the first Modi government but was not inducted in the next.

11-06-2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held deliberations with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda amid speculation about a reshuffle in the Union cabinet, an exercise Modi has not undertaken since forming the government for a second time in May 2019.

There is also a growing buzz about the Cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the BJP top brass during his two-day visit to the national capital. Sources, however, added that Modi has been meeting Union ministers in different batches of late, and Nadda has also been present there.

The deliberations among the top BJP leaders at the prime minister's residence came a day after Shah also met party allies from Uttar Pradesh, including Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel who was a minister in the first Modi government but was not inducted in the next. There has been no official word from the party on these deliberations. The BJP has of late engaged in the review of its organisation and government works in different states. Nadda had also held a meeting with the party general secretaries where, besides the relief work carried out by the saffron organisation during the COVID-19 pandemic, its performance in the recent assembly polls were reviewed. With the party now gearing up for the next round of assembly polls in five states early next year, including in all important Uttar Pradesh, it is expected to take various measures to bolster its social equation.

