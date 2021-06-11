Mukul Roy is Mir Jafar, says BJP MP Saumitra Khan on Roy rejoining TMC

Left Menu

Hours after former BJP national vice president Mukul Roy switched allegiance to Trinamool Congress (TMC), BJP MP Saumitra Khan compared him to Mir Jafar, commander of the Bengali army under Nawab of Bengal Siraj-ud-Daulah, for his 'betrayal'.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 11-06-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 19:55 IST
BJP MP Saumitra Khan (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
Hours after former BJP national vice president Mukul Roy switched allegiance to Trinamool Congress (TMC), BJP MP Saumitra Khan compared him to Mir Jafar, commander of the Bengali army under Nawab of Bengal Siraj-ud-Daulah, for his 'betrayal'. "British East India Company connived with Mir Jafar for defeating Siraj ud-Daulah and making entry in India. We thought of him as Chanakya but he turned out to be Mir Jafar. His son lost in Assembly election from Bijpur," Khan said.

"BJP works for the country. Where there is Dharma, only there is Karma. In the Mahabharata, we saw that there was a war between Dharma and Adharma. Even Dronacharya died when he was with Adharma. Mukul Roy is Mir Jafar and nothing else," the BJP MP asserted. Khan further said no one is with Mir Jafar and they (BJP) will work together for realising the dream of Sonar Bangla.

He added that Mamata Ji earlier used to say that Roy was a traitor and he indeed is a traitor like Mir Jafar. Earlier in the day, Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata on Friday in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

This comes a month after the TMC secured a landslide victory in the West Bengal assembly elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

