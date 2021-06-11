Maha CM urges sarpanches to use local dialect, traditions to create awareness about COVID-19

Left Menu

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday urged village sarpanches to use local dialect and traditions to create awareness about precautions that need to be taken against COVID-19 in villages.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday urged village sarpanches to use local dialect and traditions to create awareness about precautions that need to be taken against COVID-19 in villages. The chief minister made the appeal during a virtual meeting with village heads of 19 districts from Marathwada and Vidarbha.

Constant vigil and alertness were required for effective implementation of steps to curb the spread of COVID-19, Thackeray said.

''Each village has its own dialect. Traditional folk singers can be roped in for spreading awareness,'' he said, urging the sarpanches to also use social media for the purpose.

The chief minister also lauded the administration in villages for creating WhatsApp groups to share information regarding the pandemic.

