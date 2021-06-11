Int'l Yoga Day to be celebrated adhering to COVID guidelines in Haryana: Vij

Haryana Health and AYUSH Minister Anil Vij on Friday said the June 21 International Yoga Day programme will be celebrated in the state in adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

This time, programmes will be held in each district from 7 am, he added.

Vij chaired a meeting of senior officers of various departments during the day in connection with the International Yoga Day celebrations.

He said deputy commissioners would be nodal officers for organising the programme in each district.

The minister directed officials concerned to involve various institutions in the programme so that it is organised efficiently, an official statement said.

Vij also directed the chairman of the Haryana Yog Aayog to identify 1,100 places in the state to organise the programme.

He said trainers, yoga-related CDs and LED screens should be made available at each identified place. Besides this, people participating in the event should be provided T-shirts and yoga mats along with refreshments, Vij added.

The minister said special care should be taken to ensure strict compliance of COVID-related guidelines during the programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have participated in International Yoga Day programmes organised by Haryana in the past which is a matter of pride for the state, Vij said.

''But today the circumstances have changed due to COVID-19. International Yoga Day will still be celebrated but in adherence to COVID-19 guidelines,'' he added.

