Deputy CM Pawar chides contractor for quality of work during inauguration

PTI | Pune | Updated: 11-06-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 20:59 IST
A contractor had to face rebuke from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for the quality of renovation work at the Pune police headquarters on Friday.

Pawar inaugurated a renovated building at the police headquarters in Shivajinagar. During the inspection, Pawar, flanked by Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta and other senior officials, expressed dissatisfaction about the work, and chided the contractor by pointing out mistakes and also questioned the quality of the material used.

''I look minutely if I am called to inspect a work,'' Pawar was heard telling the police commissioner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

