These are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 91,702 new COVID-19 cases, 3,403 fresh fatalities New Delhi: The daily COVID-19 count in India remained below the one-lakh mark for the fourth consecutive day with the country reporting 91,702 fresh cases, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 4.49 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

CAL22 WB-TMC-2ND LD MUKUL Return of prodigal: BJP s VP Mukul Roy back in TMC-fold Kolkata: In a blow to the prestige of the saffron brigade, Bharatiya Janata Partys national Vice President Mukul Roy along with son Subhranshu, re-joined the Trinamool Congress on Friday, with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other leaders of the state's ruling party welcoming the prodigal back to the fold.

Advertisement

DEL61 PM-SHAH PM Modi meets Shah, Nadda amid Cabinet reshuffle buzz New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held deliberations with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda amid speculation about a reshuffle in the Union cabinet, an exercise Modi has not undertaken since forming the government for a second time in May 2019.

DEL15 ADITYANATH-LD PM Adityanath meets PM Modi New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday.

DEL58 VACCINE-FDA-GOVT US denying emergency approval to Covaxin will have no impact on our vaccine programme: Govt New Delhi: With the US FDA rejecting emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, the government Friday said it respects the decision but asserted it will have no impact whatsoever on India's vaccination programme.

CAL23 WB-MUKUL-LD BJP REAX Mukul Roy's return to TMC will make no difference, he should quit as MLA: Bengal BJP Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy's return to the TMC evoked mixed reactions in the saffron camp on Friday, with its state unit president Dilip Ghosh asserting that the move will have no impact on his organisation, and former MP Anupam Hazra claiming that ''lobby politics at play is adversely affecting the party''.

DEL48 BIZ-RBI-FOREX RESERVES Forex reserves cross USD 600 bn mark for first time Mumbai: The country's foreign exchange reserves crossed the USD 600 billion mark for the first time after increasing by USD 6.842 billion in the week ended June 4, RBI data showed on Friday. DEL59 VIRUS-LD HEALTH MINISTRY ICMR to conduct national sero survey in June to assess COVID-19 spread: Health ministry New Delhi: The ICMR's fourth round of national-level sero survey to assess the intensity of the spread of COVID-19 in India will begin this month, but all states/UTs should also be encouraged to conduct them so that information from all geographies can be collected, the Centre said on Friday.

DEL42 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex, Nifty scale new peaks; log weekly gains Mumbai: Equity benchmarks darted up to fresh lifetime highs on Friday as IT, pharma and energy counters saw brisk buying in tandem with a bullish trend overseas.

DEL67 VACCINE-COVISHIELD-INTERVAL No need to panic on need for immediate change in dosage interval of Covishield: Govt New Delhi: The government Friday said there is no need to panic on the need for an immediate change in the dosage interval of Covishield vaccine, underlining that reducing the time gap requires proper scientific study in the Indian scenario.

DEL66 CONG-LD-FUEL Fuel price hike: Cong protests in many parts of country, over 150 workers detained New Delhi: The Congress Friday demonstrated in several parts of the country against the rising fuel prices, during which over 150 members were detained in Gujarat, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for allegedly violating Covid protocol and protesting without permission.

DEL54 RJ-2NDLD NEUROLOGIST Padma Shri recipient Dr Ashok Panagariya dies of post-Covid complications Jaipur: Prominent neurologist and Padma Shri recipient Dr Ashok Panagariya died of post-Covid complications here on Friday. He was 71.

LEGAL LGD12 SC-LD ITALIAN MARINES SC to order closure of case against Italian marines in India for killing 2 Kerala fishermen New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday said it would pass orders on June 15 on closure of proceedings in India against two Italian marines, accused of killing two fishermen off the Kerala coast in February 2012, and the disbursal of Rs 10 crore compensation to the heirs of the victims.

LGD24 SC-2NDLD PARAM BIR Param Bir Singh’s plea: People living in glass houses should not throw stones at others, says SC New Delhi: People living in glass houses should “not throw stones” at others, the Supreme Court said on Friday and termed it “shocking” that former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who has served the state cadre for over 30 years, is now stating that he has no trust in the state police.

FOREIGN FGN45 US-LD IMMIGRATION USCIS reverses Trump-era policy denying certain immigrant visa applications Washington: The US' immigration agency has said that it would rescind a 2018 Trump-era policy that allowed immigration officers to reject visa applications, including the H1-B, instead of first issuing a notice of intent to deny to the applicants, a decision which will reduce barriers to ''legal immigration''.

FGN19 PAK-LD JADHAV Pakistan's National Assembly passes bill to give right of appeal to Kulbhushan Jadhav Islamabad: The Pakistan government has rushed through the National Assembly a bill to provide the right of appeal to Indian death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav amidst ruckus and boycott by the Opposition.

By Sajjad Hussain FGN40 VIRUS-NEPAL-INDIA-LD EQUIPMENT India hands over medical equipment worth over Rs 18 crore to Nepali Army Kathmandu: India on Friday handed over medical equipment, including ventilators and ambulances, worth over Rs 18 crore to the Nepali Army as a gesture of solidarity and close cooperation with the Himalayan nation in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. MA MA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)