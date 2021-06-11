Nitish sets target of vaccinating six crore people in six months
COVID-19 vaccination in Bihar is likely to pick up with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday setting a target of inoculating 60 million people in the next six months.
The chief minister gave instructions to the effect at a meeting of the state health department here.
Till date, 1.18 crore people in the state, which has a total population of about 13 crores, have received the jabs.
The chief minister said to achieve the target of ''vaccinating six crore people in six months'', as many government employees as required should be roped in.
Kumar also underscored the need for an awareness campaign ''to make people understand that getting vaccinated was essential for saving their own lives.
''This would encourage them to get the jabs themselves and ask their family members and neighbours to do the same''.
He also called for micro-level planning across panchayats and municipal wards so that no intended beneficiary was left out.
The meeting was also attended, among others, by state health minister Mangal Pandey, Chief Secretary Tripurari Sharan and Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Pratyaya Amrit.
