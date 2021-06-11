Left Menu

Nitish sets target of vaccinating 6 cr people in six months

PTI | Patna | Updated: 11-06-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 21:16 IST
COVID-19 vaccination in Bihar is likely to pick up pace with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday setting a target of inoculating six crore people in the next six months.

The chief minister gave instructions to the effect at a meeting of the state health department here.

So far, 1.18 crore people in the state, which has a total population of about 13 crores, have received the jabs.

Kumar said as many government employees as required should be roped in to achieve the target of ''vaccinating six crore people in six months''.

He also underscored the need for an awareness campaign ''to make people understand that getting vaccinated was essential for saving their own lives. This would encourage them to get the jabs themselves and ask their family members and neighbours to do the same''.

The CM called for ''micro-level planning across panchayats and municipal wards so that no intended beneficiary was left out''.

The meeting was attended, among others, by state health minister Mangal Pandey, Chief Secretary Tripurari Sharan and Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Pratyay Amrit.

