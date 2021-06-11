UK and EU working to find N.Ireland solution, Johnson's spokesman says
Britain is working with the European Union to urgently find radical proposals that would solve the post-Brexit trade problems in Northern Ireland, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday. He said tensions around the province may well come up in the bilateral talks that the prime minister will hold at the G7 summit on Saturday, with France's Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Angela Merkel and the leaders of the European Union.
The spokesman said Johnson did not think the G7 summit was the forum to find an immediate solution but would discuss the issue if it was brought up.
