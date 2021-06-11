Left Menu

SAD to prepare election manifesto for 2022 polls by October: Sukhbir Singh Badal

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will prepare the election manifesto for the 2022 Assembly elections by October this year, party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Friday.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will prepare the election manifesto for the 2022 Assembly elections by October this year, party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Friday. In a statement, Badal said that SAD will include only those demands of government employees which can be fulfilled, 'unlike the Congress party which made tall and false promises' to mislead people with the 'sole motive of achieving power'.

"SAD believes in keeping its words as it had done during previous governments led by it," he said during a meeting where the Mulazam Front of the party submitted a memorandum to him, adding that employees are well aware of the fact that 'it is governments led by SAD which had implemented Pay Commission reports in the past and it is now emerging that SAD will have to implement the latest report after forming government in the state in 2022'. He further said that District level organizational structure of the Mulazam front will be announced by end of July 2021.

"If the government fails to listen to hear and accept demands of people, particularly its employees, then we will intensify our agitation, Badal said, adding that leaders will be given due representation in the Employee welfare board once they form the government. Other prominent leaders present in the meeting occasion included MP Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Sikander Singh Maluka, and Mulazam Front leaders including Baaz Singh Khaira President, Manjit Singh Chahal Secretary general, Harmesh Dhiman Secretary general, and others. (ANI)

