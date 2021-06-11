Left Menu

Swiss President to meet Putin during Geneva summit

Swiss President Guy Parmelin will meet Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the summit being held with U.S. President Joe Biden in Geneva, the Swiss government said on Friday. Bilateral talks between Switzerland and Russia will take place on Wednesday, with the Swiss saying it was seeking to maintain a "constructive and critical dialogue with Russia in order to further strengthen relations."

"Switzerland and Russia have close relations in many areas as well as a respectful and good dialogue," Parmelin said in a tweet. "I am pleased...I am able to meet with Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Geneva summit." Parmelin will meet Biden on Tuesday, the government said.

