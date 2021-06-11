White House denounces Trump attorney general's reported actions on Democrats' phone records
Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 21:59 IST
A White House official said on Friday reports that the U.S. Justice Department under former President Donald Trump sought Democratic lawmakers' phone records as part of a leak probe were appalling and an example of abuse of power.
