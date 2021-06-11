Left Menu

UK, EU seeking "radical" solutions to N.Ireland trade, UK PM's spokesman says

"We're seeking to urgently come up radical proposals within the protocol to find a way forward," the spokesman told reporters. "I think it's fair to say they (the issue) may well come up, but the prime minister was clear yesterday that this is not the forum in which he is necessarily seeking to come up with an immediate solution ..

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 22:02 IST
UK, EU seeking "radical" solutions to N.Ireland trade, UK PM's spokesman says

Britain is working with the European Union to urgently find radical proposals that would solve the post-Brexit trade problems in Northern Ireland, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday.

The two sides are at loggerheads over how to ease post-Brexit trade between Britain and its province of Northern Ireland, with both accusing the other of dealing with part of their divorce deal called the protocol in bad faith. "We're seeking to urgently come up radical proposals within the protocol to find a way forward," the spokesman told reporters.

"I think it's fair to say they (the issue) may well come up, but the prime minister was clear yesterday that this is not the forum in which he is necessarily seeking to come up with an immediate solution .. Clearly he will want to discuss it with those that raise it with him .. He may choose to raise it himself." Johnson is due to hold talks at the Group of Seven meeting on Saturday, with France's Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Angela Merkel and the leaders of the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
4
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021