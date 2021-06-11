Left Menu

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Cong playing politics, says Scindia

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday hit out at the Madhya Pradesh Congress for holding a protest against rise in fuel prices during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.He said the Congress was indulging in low level politics across the country, first on the issue of COVID-19 vaccines and now on inflation.Earlier, the Congress ran down vaccines and are now demanding that they be given quickly to everyone.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday hit out at the Madhya Pradesh Congress for holding a protest against rise in fuel prices during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the Congress was indulging in ''low level politics'' across the country, first on the issue of COVID-19 vaccines and now on inflation.

''Earlier, the Congress ran down vaccines and are now demanding that they be given quickly to everyone. Nations across the world, including India, have faced economic problems during this time. However, the situation in India is improving and inflation too will come down soon,'' Scindia, who quit the Congress early last year, said.

During the day, Scindia dedicated an ambulance each under the Madhavrao Scindia Health Mission to Bhind, Morena, Gwalior, Shivpuri and Ashoknagar districts for deployment in rural areas, and also launched Indore Cancer Foundation's 'Cancer Sanket' app, the country's first app in Hindi to help people know more about the dangerous ailment. PT COR MAS BNM BNM BNM

