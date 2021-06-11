White House denounces Trump attorney general's reported actions on Democrats' phone records

Top Senate Democrats on Friday called on former U.S. attorneys general to testify about reported data seizures by former President Donald Trump's Justice Department targeting Democratic lawmakers as part of a leak probe, while a White House official criticized the actions as "appalling."

Trump's Justice Department subpoenaed Apple Inc for data from the accounts of at least two Democrats on the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee in an attempt to find out who was behind leaks of classified information, the New York Times reported on Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Dick Durbin demanded that Trump-era Attorneys General Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions testify about the secret seizure of data, calling it a “gross abuse of power.”

Advertisement

Kate Bedingfield, White House communications director, said the report illustrated the kind of abuse of power in the former administration that prompted Democratic President Joe Biden to run against Republican Trump. "Obviously, the reports of the behavior of the attorney general under Donald Trump are appalling," she told CNN.

Biden has made a point of marking the independence of the Justice Department, saying it serves the people, not the president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)