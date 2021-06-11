Left Menu

Siddalingaiah will be remembered for prolific writings, contributions towards social justice: PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 22:40 IST
Siddalingaiah will be remembered for prolific writings, contributions towards social justice: PM
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Paying tributes to noted Kannada poet Siddalingaiah, who died due to COVID-19 related ailments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he will be remembered for his prolific writings, poetry and contributions towards social justice.

Popularly known as ''Dalita Kavi'' (Dalit poet), Siddalingaiah was 67. He is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.

Modi tweeted, ''Dr. Siddalingaiah will be remembered for his prolific writings, poetry and contributions towards social justice. Saddened by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and many admirers in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 11

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 11

 Global
4
Aerosol particles below 3 nm can reach sizes having climatic impacts, says study

Aerosol particles below 3 nm can reach sizes having climatic impacts, says s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021