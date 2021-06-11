U.S. says 'gravely concerned' about upcoming Ethiopia election

The U.S. is "gravely concerned" about the environment in which the June 21 elections in Ethiopia will be held, the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Friday.

"We urge politicians and community leaders to reject violence and to refrain from inciting others," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in the statement.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)