U.S. says 'gravely concerned' about upcoming Ethiopia election

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 23:11 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. is "gravely concerned" about the environment in which the June 21 elections in Ethiopia will be held, the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Friday.

"We urge politicians and community leaders to reject violence and to refrain from inciting others," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in the statement.

