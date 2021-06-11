U.S. says 'gravely concerned' about upcoming Ethiopia election
The U.S. is "gravely concerned" about the environment in which the June 21 elections in Ethiopia will be held, the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Friday.
"We urge politicians and community leaders to reject violence and to refrain from inciting others," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in the statement.
