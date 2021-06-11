Left Menu

Britain's Queen Elizabeth hosts reception for G7 leaders

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-06-2021 23:19 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrived on Friday for a reception for Group of Seven leaders at the world's largest indoor rainforest, the Eden Project, close to where they are holding a summit in southwest England.

The 95-year-old monarch, together with the other most senior members of the royal family including son and heir Prince Charles and grandson Prince William, is hosting the event for G7 leaders including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden.

