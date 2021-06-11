Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma meets RSS chief
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh supremo Mohan Bhagwat at the organization's headquarters here on Friday.
He had come only to take Bhagwat's blessings after becoming chief minister, he said.
This was Sarma's first visit to the RSS headquarters after becoming chief minister of Assam a month ago.
He spent more than an hour at the RSS headquarters.
Speaking to the media later, the Assam chief minister said his family has old relations with Bhagwat. The meeting was personal and no politics was discussed, Sarma added.
