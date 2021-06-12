G7 leaders agreed to keep stimulus flowing for their economies

Leaders of the Group of Seven rich nations were in broad agreement about the need to continue supporting their economies with fiscal stimulus, a source familiar with the discussions said on Friday, the opening day of a G7 summit.

Leaders believed there should be long-term policies for ensuring the health of the public finances in future while the view about inflation was that its recent, post-lockdown rise in many countries would prove temporary, the source said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)