Biden to nominate Carlos del Toro for secretary of the navy -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden intends to nominate Carlos del Toro for secretary of the Navy, the White House said on Friday.
Del Toro is a retired naval commander with nearly 40 years' experience in national security and naval operations, budgeting, and acquisition, the White House said in a statement.
