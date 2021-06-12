Left Menu

Biden to nominate Carlos del Toro for secretary of the navy -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2021 00:30 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 00:29 IST
Biden to nominate Carlos del Toro for secretary of the navy -White House
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia
U.S. President Joe Biden intends to nominate Carlos del Toro for secretary of the Navy, the White House said on Friday.

Del Toro is a retired naval commander with nearly 40 years' experience in national security and naval operations, budgeting, and acquisition, the White House said in a statement.

