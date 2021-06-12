G7 leaders will endorse proposed 15% global corporate minimum tax -White House

G7 leaders meeting in Britain will endorse U.S. President Joe Biden's proposal for global minimum tax of at least 15% on corporations, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Twitter on Friday.

The U.S. Treasury in May proposed a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% to try to end a downward spiral of corporate tax rates and deter multinational companies from shifting profits to tax-haven countries.

