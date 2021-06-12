Putin says relations with U.S. at lowest point in years
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2021 04:18 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 04:18 IST
- Country:
- United States
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with NBC News ahead of his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden next week, said U.S.-Russia relations are at their lowest point in recent years.
"We have a bilateral relationship that has deteriorated to its lowest point in recent years," Putin said, according to an NBC translation of the interview broadcast on Friday.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian court rejects U.S firm's lawsuit over COVID-19 drug remdesivir
Russian aviation authority tells airlines to expect delays on Europe-Russia flights
Lukashenko tells Putin he has documents on Ryanair plane incident - reports
Belarus leader flies into Russia for talks with Putin amid uproar over 'air piracy'
Putin offers Belarus leader support against West in Ryanair plane standoff