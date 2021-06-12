Left Menu

Tunisian police clash with youths protesting against abuses

Tunisian police fired tear gas on Friday to disperse protesters in the capital's Sejoumi neighbourhood after video of police stripping and beating a young man triggered widespread anger. Human rights activists complain of repeated police abuses like the incident in the capital that was caught on camera. President Kais Saied expressed his anger in a meeting with prime minister and also met with residents in Sejoumi.

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 12-06-2021 04:40 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 04:40 IST
Tunisian police clash with youths protesting against abuses
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisian police fired tear gas on Friday to disperse protesters in the capital's Sejoumi neighbourhood after video of police stripping and beating a young man triggered widespread anger. The video prompted criticism from political parties and human rights organizations. Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi said the officers involved had been removed from duty and that the unacceptable incident was being investigated.

Late on Friday, witnesses told Reuters protesters blocked roads, burned tires and threw stones at police, and that officers responded with tear gas and chased demonstrators through the streets of Sejoumi. The protesters shouted slogans against the police and the government.

A decade on from a revolution against poverty, injustice and a police state, Tunisia has made progress towards democracy but its economic problems have worsened, with the country on the verge of bankruptcy and public services in a dire situation. Human rights activists complain of repeated police abuses like the incident in the capital that was caught on camera.

President Kais Saied expressed his anger in a meeting with prime minister and also met with residents in Sejoumi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021