Aspirational Districts Programme aims to ensure inclusive, all-round development: PM Modi

India's Aspirational Districts Programm (ADP) aims to ensure inclusive and all-round development in areas across our nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday and expressed happiness at the United Nations Development Programme highlighting its salient features. The UNDP in its report said that the ADP has served as a catalyst for expediting development among aspirational districts. ''Certain sectors such as healthcare and nutrition, education, and to an extent agriculture and water resources have seen some major changes,'' the UNDP said, adding that this is encouraging as these are crucial areas for assessing development. In a tweet Modi said, ''India's Aspirational Districts Programme aims to ensure inclusive & all-round development in areas across our nation. Under this programme, many districts have witnessed holistic transformation. Glad to see the @UNDP report highlight its salient features.'' PTI KR KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)