A true story! Socialism set to wed Mamatha Banerjee in Tamil Nadu's Salem

While communists and Mamata Banerjee might not see eye to eye in West Bengal, but in Tamil Nadu's Salem district both are on the same page. On a wedding invite, that is.

ANI | Salem (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 12-06-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 12:03 IST
The viral invitation card of Socialism and Mamta Banerjee. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

While communists and Mamata Banerjee might not see eye to eye in West Bengal, but in Tamil Nadu's Salem district both are on the same page. On a wedding invite, that is. Groom Socialism is set to wed bride Mamatha Banerjee on June 13, according to the marriage invitation card, which has gone viral on social media. Communism and Leninism, brothers of the groom will be in attendance, says the invite.

To top it, Marxism, the grandson of Salem-based A Mohan and the father of the groom will also be present at tomorrow's function. It is indeed a true story!

Although the family expected the wedding to be a small one, the viral invite has prompted many more netizens to shower their blessings on the couple, whose telephone numbers have been printed on the invite. Mohan who is currently the District Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Salem named his three sons after the ideologies. Socialism is his youngest, while Communism is the eldest.

The bride's family who are staunch Congess supporters is related to Mohan and hail from the same village. The bride was named after the now West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee who began her political innings with the Congress party and now heads the Trinamool Congress.

CPI Tamil Nadu state secretary R Mutharasan is expected to attend the wedding of Socialism and Mamatha Bannerjee tomorrow at Amali, Kondampatti Kattoor in Salem. (ANI)

