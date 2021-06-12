A true story! Socialism set to wed Mamatha Banerjee in Tamil Nadu's Salem
While communists and Mamata Banerjee might not see eye to eye in West Bengal, but in Tamil Nadu's Salem district both are on the same page. On a wedding invite, that is.
- Country:
- India
While communists and Mamata Banerjee might not see eye to eye in West Bengal, but in Tamil Nadu's Salem district both are on the same page. On a wedding invite, that is. Groom Socialism is set to wed bride Mamatha Banerjee on June 13, according to the marriage invitation card, which has gone viral on social media. Communism and Leninism, brothers of the groom will be in attendance, says the invite.
To top it, Marxism, the grandson of Salem-based A Mohan and the father of the groom will also be present at tomorrow's function. It is indeed a true story!
Although the family expected the wedding to be a small one, the viral invite has prompted many more netizens to shower their blessings on the couple, whose telephone numbers have been printed on the invite. Mohan who is currently the District Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Salem named his three sons after the ideologies. Socialism is his youngest, while Communism is the eldest.
The bride's family who are staunch Congess supporters is related to Mohan and hail from the same village. The bride was named after the now West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee who began her political innings with the Congress party and now heads the Trinamool Congress.
CPI Tamil Nadu state secretary R Mutharasan is expected to attend the wedding of Socialism and Mamatha Bannerjee tomorrow at Amali, Kondampatti Kattoor in Salem. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee conducts aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas: Officials.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets PM Narendra Modi in Bengal's Kalaikunda, submits preliminary report on damages caused by cyclone Yaas: Official.
Nadda accuses Mamata Banerjee of 'murder' of constitutional ethos
Her petty politics again comes to haunt people of Bengal: BJP chief J P Nadda on CM Mamata Banerjee not attending PM's meeting on cyclone.
Mamata Banerjee not attending PM Modi's meeting on Cyclone Yaas murder of constitutional ethos & culture of cooperative federalism: BJP chief.