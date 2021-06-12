Kerala govt orders SIT probe into 'illegal' tree felling in Wayanad

In view of raging controversy over the alleged illegal felling and smuggling of centuries-old rosewood trees from Wayanad by timber mafia, the Kerala government has constituteda special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the scandal and similar such cases.

Crime Branch ADGP S Sreejith has been entrusted with the task of coordinating the high level investigation, an order issued by Chief Secretary V P Joy said here.

The team would comprise officers from forest and wildlife departments, vigilance and anti-corruption bureau and crime branch.

According to a report of the state police chief, invaluable natural resources and properties like rosewood trees had been felled and stolen by some people at some places in the state, the Chief Secretary mentioned in the order.

''It is suspected to be an outcome of a conspiracy by some people and suggested a detailed investigation to find out the truth of the alleged incidents,'' he said.

The special investigation team was constituted considering the ''seriousness, impact and dimensions of the offences'', the top official added.

He also directed the heads of departments concerned to nominate officers with efficiency and excellent track record to the special investigation team and complete the probe in a time bound manner.

The announcement comes after opposition BJP and Congress intensified criticism against the Left government in connection with the felling of rosewood trees and the Centre sought a report into the incident.

The opposition Congress-led UDF had raised the issue in the Kerala Assembly, accusing the Left government of shielding the culprits.

A BJP-NDA delegation, led by Union Minister V Muraleedharan, on Friday visited Muttil village in Wayanad, where crores-worth timber had allegedly been felled and smuggled from government-assigned lands earlier this year by the alleged mafia.

Accusing the Left government in the state of helping timber mafia to axe protected trees, Muraleedharan had alleged it was very clear that such a crime was notpossible without the knowledge and support of political and administrativeleadership and the involvement of ministers concerned.

The state government had informed the Kerala High Court that a mafia was involved in felling of trees and what was revealed in the investigation was just the tip of the iceberg.

