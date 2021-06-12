EXCLUSIVE-France's Macron tells UK's Johnson: keep your word on Brexit deal

French President Emmanuel Macron told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday that Franco-British relations could only be reset if he stood by the Brexit divorce deal he signed with the European Union.

The source said Macron told Johnson there needed to be a ‘reset’ of Franco-British relations and that although the two had common interests, ties could only improve if Johnson kept his word on Brexit.

