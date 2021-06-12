EXCLUSIVE-France's Macron tells UK's Johnson: keep your word on Brexit deal
Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 13:35 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday that Franco-British relations could only be reset if he stood by the Brexit divorce deal he signed with the European Union.
The source said Macron told Johnson there needed to be a ‘reset’ of Franco-British relations and that although the two had common interests, ties could only improve if Johnson kept his word on Brexit.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Brexit
- British
- Emmanuel Macron
- Macron
- Boris Johnson
- Johnson
- Franco
- French
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Macron says France will help Africa make more COVID-19 vaccines locally
Boris Johnson criticised for meeting with Hungary's Orban
Macron says France will help Africa make more COVID-19 vaccines locally
British PM Boris Johnson marries his fiancee Carrie Symonds in private ceremony
UK PM Boris Johnson marries fiancee in private ceremony