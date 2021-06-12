Left Menu

Puducherry Assembly Speaker election slated for June 16

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 12-06-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 14:32 IST
Puducherry Assembly Speaker election slated for June 16
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry, June 12 (PTI): The election of Speaker of the Puducherry Assembly has been scheduled for June 16.

Lieutenant Governor has convened the first session of the 15th Assembly of Puducherry on June 16 when the election of the Speaker would be held, a release from the Secretary to Assembly R Mounisamy said on Saturday.

The House would have its meeting at 9.30 AM on that day, the release said.

Under Rule 9 (2) of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of Legislative Assembly of Puducherry, the nominations for the election of Speaker would be received by the Secretary till noon on June 15, it said.

The nomination forms can be had from the Secretary, and necessary intimation has been sent to all the members in this regard, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021