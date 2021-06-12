Left Menu

Omar Abdullah condemns militant attack in Sopore

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday condemned the militant attack on security forces in the Sopore town of Baramulla district. Terrible news coming in from Sopore. Prayers for the injured condolences to the families of the deceased, Abdullah said in a tweet. The former chief minister was reacting to the militant attack on security forces in Sopore that has left two police personnel and two civilians dead and several others injured.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-06-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 14:47 IST
Omar Abdullah condemns militant attack in Sopore
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday condemned the militant attack on security forces in Sopore town of Baramulla district.

''Terrible news coming in from Sopore. Such attacks must be condemned without reservation. Prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the deceased,'' Abdullah said in a tweet.

The former chief minister was reacting to the militant attack on security forces in Sopore that has left two police personnel and two civilians dead and several others injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021