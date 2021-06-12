Left Menu

EU tells Britain's Johnson: keep your word on Brexit

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 15:09 IST
EU tells Britain's Johnson: keep your word on Brexit
Image Credit: Twitter (@Ursula von der Leyen)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson must keep his word on the Brexit deal that he signed and that the 27-member bloc was completely unified on that position.

"The Good Friday Agreement and peace on the island of Ireland are paramount," von der Leyen said. "Both sides must implement what we agreed on." "There is complete EU unity on this," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021