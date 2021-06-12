EU tells Britain's Johnson: keep your word on Brexit

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson must keep his word on the Brexit deal that he signed and that the 27-member bloc was completely unified on that position.

"The Good Friday Agreement and peace on the island of Ireland are paramount," von der Leyen said. "Both sides must implement what we agreed on." "There is complete EU unity on this," she said.

