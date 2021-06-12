Johnson called for compromise on N.Ireland in EU meetings-spokesman
Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 15:47 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged his European counterparts to show compromise over Northern Ireland trade so a solution can be found quickly, his spokesman said on Saturday after a series of G7 meetings.
The spokesman said Johnson had expressed his desire for progress and compromise on all sides on Northern Ireland so they can protect the peace agreement. Johnson had earlier met the leaders of France, Germany and the European Union.
