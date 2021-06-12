Left Menu

Biden to hold solo press conference after Putin meeting - White House official

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 16:35 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a solo press conference after his meeting with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin next week as that is the most appropriate format to clearly communicate with the "free press", a White House official said on Saturday.

Biden will meet Russian President Putin on June 16 in an 18th-century Swiss villa overlooking Lake Geneva for a summit that will cover strategic nuclear stability and the poor relations between the Kremlin and the West. "We expect this meeting to be candid and straightforward," a White House official said.

"A solo press conference is the appropriate format to clearly communicate with the free press the topics that were raised in the meeting — both in terms of areas where we may agree and in areas where we have significant concerns," the official said.

