PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 16:50 IST
New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.
DEL28 PB-SAD-BSP-LD ALLIANCE SAD, BSP form alliance for 2022 Punjab Assembly polls, say will rout 'non-performing' Cong Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) formed an alliance on Saturday for the 2022 Punjab Assembly election, with SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal heralding the tie-up as a ''new day'' in the state politics.

DES15 HP-VIRBHADRA-RUMOURS Himachal Police warns against spreading rumours on Virbhadra's health Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Police on Saturday warned people against spreading rumours regarding former CM Virbhadra Singh's health on social media.

DES20 UKD-PROBE-TESTING U'khand: Probe ordered into allegations of fake Covid results issued by pvt labs Dehradun: The Haridwar district administration has ordered a probe into allegations that fake Covid reports were issued by private laboratories engaged by the Uttarakhand government to conduct tests during the Kumbh Mela. DES22 NCW-RJ-DGP NCW summons Rajasthan Police chief New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned the Rajasthan Police chief on Monday over reports of women being allegedly mishandled during ''forceful displacement'' of people residing in a part of Jaipur.

LGD3 UP-HC-MOSQUE DEMOLITION UP: AIMPLB moves Allahabad HC over demolition of Gareeb Nawaz Masjid Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has moved the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court over the demolition of the century-old Gareeb Nawaz Masjid in Barabanki, the advocate for the board said on Saturday.

LGD1 UP-HC-INTERFAITH COUPLE HC directs police to give protection to interfaith couple in UP Allahabad: Directing the police to provide protection to an interfaith couple, the Allahabad High Court has clarified the woman's conversion to Islam would not be a relevant factor in ensuring that there is no interference in their liberty, unless there is any allegation by her regarding forcible conversion.

DES21 UP-SUICIDE-AUDIO CLIP UP: Audio clip of woman who committed suicide along with husband surfaces Shahjahanpur (UP): An audio clip of a woman, who had allegedly committed suicide along with her husband after killing her two children here earlier this week, has surfaced, police said on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

