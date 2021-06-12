HIGHLIGHTS WESTERN REGION 5 PM

Top stories from western region at 5 pm.

BOM5 MH-RAINS-LD MUMBAI Heavy rains lash Mumbai; train, bus services hit due to water-logging Mumbai: Heavy rains, coupled with thunderstorm and strong winds, lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Saturday, leading to disruption of train and bus services as tracks and roads got waterlogged at several locations.

BOM8 MP-MONSOON-IMD MP: Orange alert for six districts in MP as monsoon set to advance Bhopal: The IMD on Saturday issued an orange alert warning of very heavy rains with thunderstorms and lightning in six districts, including Jabalpur and Narsinghpur, in east Madhya Pradesh.

BOM6 GJ-MGNREGA-GOVT Guj govt praises MGNREGA scheme; calls it ‘lifesaver’ for labourers during pandemic Ahmedabad: The BJP government in Gujarat has hailed the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme as a ''lifesaver'' for the migrant workers, who returned to their native villages in the state due to the lockdown last year. BOM3 MH-ALLIANCE-MALIK Wider alliance of anti-BJP parties necessary: NCP leader after Pawar-Kishor meet Mumbai: A day after election strategist Prashant Kishor met NCP chief Sharad Pawar, a spokesperson of the party on Saturday said there is a need to have a ''wider alliance'' of political parties against the ruling BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sbha polls.

BOM7 MP-DIGVIJAY-BJP MP: BJP slams Digvijay over Article 370 remarks, seeks NIA probe into his activities Bhopal: The BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday lambasted senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh over his purported remarks on revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, with a leader of the saffron party demanding a probe by the NIA into the Congress veteran's activities, while state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accusing the Sonia Gandhi-led party of speaking the ''language of Pakistan''.

