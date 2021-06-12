Biden will speak to media alone after Putin meet
PTI | Carbisbay | Updated: 12-06-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 17:08 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The White House says President Joe Biden will hold a solo news conference after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The two delegations will have a working session and a smaller session as part of their meeting. But the White House says it is still finalizing the format of the meeting.
Advertisement
The White House says a news conference with only Biden is the appropriate format to communicate the topics discussed, areas of agreement, and sources of significant concern.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Biden
- The White House
- White House
- Joe Biden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Environmentalists condemn Biden's backing of Alaska oil drilling project
Social spending, business tax hike drive USD 6T Biden budget
China terms Biden's order to probe into COVID-19 origins as 'political game'
Biden to sign order to combat anti-Asian American bias
Russian court rejects U.S firm's lawsuit over COVID-19 drug remdesivir