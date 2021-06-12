Left Menu

Biden will speak to media alone after Putin meet

PTI | Carbisbay | Updated: 12-06-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 17:08 IST
The White House says President Joe Biden will hold a solo news conference after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two delegations will have a working session and a smaller session as part of their meeting. But the White House says it is still finalizing the format of the meeting.

The White House says a news conference with only Biden is the appropriate format to communicate the topics discussed, areas of agreement, and sources of significant concern.

